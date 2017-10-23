Letter: Scarborough public safety bond deserves support

I want to inform Scarborough citizens of the importance of voting for the proposed public safety building:

• The present facilities are severely undersized; every inch of space is used with excessive crowding.

• Service calls have tripled since the last addition in 1989. Community needs have added more than a dozen significant new services in the last two decades.

• The need for this project was identified in 2006, but repeatedly delayed because of the recession.

• Emergency access to Route 1 is dangerously restricted by heavy traffic at Oak Hill.

• The proposal is the result of a nearly year-long study process with a focus on building a cost-effective facility.

• Delays will surely lead to dramatic cost increases.

• The land is free. The town owns the property next to Town Hall. Sale of the present facility will further reduce costs.

• Upkeep of the building has been deferred far too long.

This is a critical issue which deserves your support.

Councilor Bill Donovan

Scarborough