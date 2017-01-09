Letter: SAD 51 board appreciates support for arts center

The School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors thanks Cumberland and North Yarmouth residents for their support of our community performing arts center. Our district takes on many important initiatives in 2017, and among the largest is the development and construction of the PAC. This facility will be a K-12 resource, and thanks to our one-campus model, will be easily accessed by students from every grade. In addition, it will be a community resource, available for events sponsored by each town and providing all generations a different viewing experience when attending performances, lectures and presentations.

For all the opportunities we believe the PAC will bring to our community, a project of this scale is obviously a significant financial investment. We greatly appreciate the support community members demonstrated in passing the PAC referendum in November, and recognize the responsibility we as a district have to make the facility inspiring and accessible, while fiscally appropriate in design and construction.

A second Building Committee, comprised of school and community members along with architects Steve Blatt and Doug Breer, is working on the final design phase of the project. Our website, msad51.org, will provide regular updates and progress reports, and we welcome comments and questions from community members.

Thanks again to the residents of Cumberland and North Yarmouth for supporting this landmark project. The board embraces the responsibility of constructing a performing arts center that will serve all community members.

Martha Leggat

SAD 51 chairwoman

North Yarmouth