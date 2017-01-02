Letter: RSU 5 voters should reject track-and-field bond

Please join me in voting a resounding no on the Regional School Unit 5 bond issue to raise $1.5 million for an athletic field that’s sole purpose is to outshine the wealthier towns to the south. This project has been rejected twice by the voters and the message this sends to the children whose parents support this endeavor is that if you do not get what you want the first time, keep going back until you do. It’s also terribly unfair to hold this election in January, when driving could be bad and the last thing on anyone’s mind is voting.

Not only is the aim to raise more money, which raises more taxes, again, but to re-purpose $1.1 million in savings on the high school renovation when that money should be returned to the hard-working, over-taxed citizens of the towns.

The high school was dated and in need of attention. The athletic fields can be improved with the original $600,000 that was allotted in the passing of the original bond issue. Beyond that, if the athletic supporters want more, go back to the well in your fundraising efforts, but please don’t burden us with higher taxes, yet again.

Eric Bowie

Durham