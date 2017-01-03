Letter: RSU 5 students, families need track project

The students of Regional School Unit 5 and Freeport High School need and deserve a new track and field. As a family who participates in both the arts and sports in RSU 5, we have the opportunity to use the Freeport Performing Arts Center on a regular basis. The beauty and professional nature of the FPAC encourages our performing arts students to step up their performances to meet the quality of the space.

Due to poor conditions of the lacrosse field, our girls lacrosse team had to practice multiple times at different locations, including Bowdoin College and the RAC. The cost of paying for our teams to practice at other locations would be better spent on equipment (e.g. bounce backs, shooting bullseyes), or team-building experiences.

We are also a travel lacrosse family. In talking with parents of teammates in southern Maine about this project, several parents commented that all schools that play on the Freeport High School fields should chip in to pay for the project because the fields are uneven, poorly drained and difficult to play on.

The Tri-Town Track and Field Committee has been diligent in listening to feedback from community members who had concerns about previous projects which had been put before us. They have worked tirelessly to raise funds to pay for the project. The students and families in Durham, Freeport and Pownal are ready for this project and we need to support it.

Vote yes on Jan. 10.

Shannon Garrity

Freeport