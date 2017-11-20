Letter: Regional School Unit 1 appreciates voters' support

On Election Day, voters in Regional School Unit 1 overwhelmingly supported the ballot question seeking authorization to fund the new high school in the district. We are deeply appreciative. Of course, the project is far from complete and securing funding is only one step toward reaching opening day for the new Morse High School/Bath Regional Career and Technical Center. As we move forward into the construction phase, we will continue to use our committees and will continue to seek public involvement in this important community project.

Again, thank you for your support.

Stephen August, chairman

Regional School Unit 1

Bath