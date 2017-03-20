Letter: Portland, South Portland set shining solar example

Cities in Maine have begun to set an example for the state as they expand on solar. In order to protect our environment and our economy, we need our state to be taking the same level of strides as Portland and South Portland have done with solar farms. Money invested in solar power creates two to three more jobs than money invested in coal or natural gas, which will benefit these cities in the long term.

South Portland and Portland are setting an example for the rest of the state in terms of the benefits of solar. However, the implementation of effective solar policy is still a challenge at the state level. The Public Utilities Commission’s new rule would not only remove solar incentives, but charge citizens and businesses for the solar they produce. I hope that the state Legislature uses this session as an opportunity to protect effective solar policy.

Danielle Meltz

Environment Maine

Portland