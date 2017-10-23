Letter: Portland Question 2 should be defeated

Question 2 on Portland’s upcoming city ballot gives a handful of residents the right to stop opportunities to build affordable housing, invest in key infrastructure, and create businesses – all of which are crucial to growth and sustainability. I urge Portland voters to vote no on Question 2 this fall. Let’s not allow a very small group of residents to decide the fate of projects in Portland. Every citizen of our city should have the right to weigh in on projects.

Businesses invest in cities where the permitting process is predictable and fair. Maine is already a tough place to do business. Let’s not make the process more difficult and less predictable. I urge voters to research the issue.

Drew Sigfridson

Portland