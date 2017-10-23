Letter: Portland Question 2 levels the playing field

A mailer from opponents of Portland’s Question 2 claims it could allow “just one person to block investments in our city.” That is false.

For developers who play by established zoning rules – including variances and conditional-use projects – nothing would change. But when a developer wants to loosen restrictions, Question 2 would make the process a little less lopsided for local residents, often up against a deep-pocketed developer’s lobbyist, public relations consultant and friends in the right places.

Voters within 500 feet of proposed rezoning could file a protest, and potentially be successful, but not if the applicant secured sufficient support within 1,000 feet of the targeted area. A prudent developer would prevail by engaging the community.

Yes on Question 2 will tell City Hall and developers that when they reshape our community pact known as zoning, Portland residents deserve a fair shot at ensuring that revisions will promote thoughtful growth.

Mark McCain

Portland