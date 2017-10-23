Letter: Portland lawmaker backs Medicaid expansion

A yes vote on statewide Question 2 is the right choice for Maine.

It will expand Medicaid to 70,000 Mainers, ensuring that they are able to see a doctor when they’re sick and helping them to live healthier, more stable lives.

When I talk to people in our community, the message I hear about health care is clear. They want more people to have coverage, they want premiums to be lower and they want more access, not less. Question 2 helps us move in the right direction on all three of these priorities.

Question 2 will strengthen our economy by bringing more than $500 million new dollars a year into the state, which will create about 6,000 new jobs.

Opponents of Question 2 are spreading misinformation, trying to scare people by claiming it will hurt seniors and nursing homes. AARP says that’s not true.

I’m voting yes on Question 2.

Rep. Heather Sanborn

D-Portland