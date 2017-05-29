Letter: Plourde's values are Yarmouth's values

As children of Ralph Stevens, six of us remember fondly that there was one life lesson that our father considered more important than any other, and he spoke of it often. He taught us that as a leader serving on a town board or public committee it was most important that you were there to serve the people, and not your own interests. He spoke of votes that he made for the common good, but not necessarily his own. He considered it a privilege to serve others and not have a private agenda. We are grateful that someone like Richard Plourde, who lives by the values of selfless service, honesty and integrity, is running for Yarmouth Town Council. Richard already has a history of working hard for the benefit of others in Yarmouth. Please join our family in voting for Richard Plourde on June 13.

Matthew Stevens

Yarmouth