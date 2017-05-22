Letter: Plourde 'most qualified' for Yarmouth council

Out of the six candidates running for Yarmouth Town Council, Richard Plourde is the most qualified. As a member of our community for almost 40 years, Richard has proven himself to be an objective, discerning and compassionate leader who becomes an expert on any issue he is reviewing, and then reaches across the aisle to share information with others and bring consensus. His belief that town government should be transparent and always be representative of the people has been reflected in the work he has been doing on Yarmouth town committees for years. His selfless leadership style is not unlike that of Irv Bickford and Carl Winslow. Please join me in casting one of your votes for Richard Plourde for Yarmouth Town Council on June 13.

Benjamin Stevens

Yarmouth