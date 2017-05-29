Letter: Plourde is the right person for Yarmouth

Yarmouth is a special place to live: good schools, village feel, environmentally conscious and a unique combination of people. While we prepare for the future it’s important to nourish our roots by remembering what attracted people to move to Yarmouth. As a lifelong resident, former town councilor and product of our schools, I value more than ever the diversity of our town. As I come to know the candidates for Town Council, Richard Plourde stands out. He has lived here for 35 years, raised his children in our schools and now enjoys his retirement years in part by volunteering on several Yarmouth committees. He has his roots in Yarmouth, he cares and he will make a thoughtful and objective town councilor, the right person for the job. Please join me in voting for Richard Plourde.

Phil Harriman

Yarmouth