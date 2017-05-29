Letter: Plourde is right for Yarmouth council

Richard Plourde would be an excellent addition to the Yarmouth Town Council.

It takes many attributes to be an effective town councilor. One must genuinely care about the town and all its residents. One must be thoughtful, considerate, and willing to listen to all perspectives. A thick skin is important, as a councilor will be faced with both controversy and disagreement. Plourde exemplifies all these qualities. He listens and thoroughly researches all issues. He works to build consensus while looking for solutions to the many problems that any town faces. Yarmouth would be well served by Richard’s addition to the Town Council.

Penny Gage

Yarmouth