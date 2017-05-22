Letter: Plourde for Yarmouth Town Council

I am delighted that Richard Plourde is running for Yarmouth Town Council. I have had the pleasure and the privilege of working closely with him on local matters in our community, and he is my neighbor and friend. Richard has been engaged with community issues long before he decided to run. He has already established great relationships in town government and is knowledgeable on a broad range of matters that will come before the council in the future.

He has influenced policy for our seniors and our neighborhoods. Richard will bring a high level of intelligence, community knowledge, commitment, caring, hard work and collaborative problem solving to any issue or opportunity he faces. He will bring a balanced and informed perspective and will be concerned with representing all of the residents of Yarmouth. Please join me in voting for Richard Plourde. I highly recommend him to you.

Joleen A. Estabrook

Yarmouth