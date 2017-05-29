Letter: Plourde for Yarmouth Town Council

I am enormously grateful for 20 extraordinary years living in our cherished town of Yarmouth. Our coastal village is unique in many regards. Consequently, I take a keen interest in the upcoming local elections for town councilors. Like our state and national dialogues, in the months and years ahead, Yarmouth will grapple with weighty issues, the outcomes of which will have profound impacts on our town. In this light, like many, I seek forward-thinking, well-informed, clear-eyed and balanced thinkers in our town leadership. Richard Plourde, candidate for Yarmouth Town Council, answers this call. A 35-year resident of Yarmouth, Plourde brings to his candidacy a reputation for dogged research, unquestionable love for his hometown and uncompromising professional ethics. I can think of no other candidate to best entrust with the future of our town. Please join me in supporting Richard Plourde at the polls on June 13.

Sam Eddy

Yarmouth