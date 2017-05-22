Letter: Pass the Brunswick school budget, bond

My son attends kindergarten in one of the portable units that are a point of concern regarding Coffin Elementary School’s aging infrastructure. In the first few weeks of school, I asked him what he thought about going to school in his “cottage.” He gave me a big smile and said “I like it, Mommy, because Mrs. Lucas makes sure we have everything we need out there.” Out of the mouth of a babe comes a clear truth: The shining stars of Coffin are not the buildings, but the amazing teachers, administrators and staff who make the school a special place.

In our current political climate, public schools are not getting the support they deserve. I urge Brunswick voters to pass the school budget and authorize the bond to fund a new elementary school. We will be showing our teachers, administrators and staff that we support them, no matter what goes on outside the town limits.

Callie McMahon

Brunswick