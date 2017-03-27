Letter: Not too much to ask of lawmakers

Here is what I want from my elected representatives. No more, no less.

I want decent, affordable, comprehensive health care. I don’t want to be the profit center of the pharmaceutical industry, or the hospital corporations.

I want to be able to retire at 65 and live a modest, quiet life. I want the Social Security I was promised, and the health insurance I was promised. I don’t want to be hungry, cold, or abandoned.

I want the water I drink, the air I breathe, and the ocean I cherish, to be clean. I don’t want them to be the dumping ground for industry.

I want my community to be safe. And I believe that the people who police us, cart us to the hospital, and put out the fires should have decent wages, retirement plans, and respect. I also expect respect from each of them.

I want our children to get the education they need to prosper in the ever-changing future before us.

I don’t want government in my church, my bedroom, or my head.

I want this for myself, and my neighbors. I’m willing to do my part. I will pay taxes. I will obey reasonable laws. I will vote and be involved in the governing process.

I want you, my elected representatives, to do this. If you won’t, we will find someone who will.

Maureen Turgeon

Orr’s Island