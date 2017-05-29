Letter: North Yarmouth needs Morrison's leadership

North Yarmouth has an opportunity to elect a person to the Select Board who will contribute measured and mature decision-making, excellent listening skills and a respectful, dignified demeanor.

Steve Morrison has lived in town for many years, as he and his wife, Diane, reared their children here and contributed to their community. A professional Realtor, Steve served the town for 18 years as a member of the Planning Board. That experience will serve him well as North Yarmouth proceeds to major building projects: Wescustogo Hall, the Community Center, and new town office. His rational and honest approach to decisions is especially needed at this crucial time in the town’s history.

Steve Morrison has the skills, emotional maturity, and integrity to help the town achieve goals that are shared by a majority of townspeople. He can help guide the town on the path of forward progress it wants and needs.

Donna Palmer

North Yarmouth