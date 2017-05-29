Letter: Morrison for selectman in North Yarmouth

North Yarmouth is working hard to create a positive future for itself. Our town needs the right leadership to help steer us toward this goal. I support Steve Morrison, a resident for 26 years, who is running for the Select Board. He supports the ongoing “development of a focused plan that meets our town’s needs today and onto the future while maintaining a reasonable tax rate.” He promises a balanced vision for North Yarmouth, supporting a stance of looking at the “whole picture,” not just pieces. Steve has shown his commitment to the town with 18 years of experience on the Planning Board and two years as the Planning Board liaison to the Economic Committee. He is a perfect candidate to join the Select Board and help keep North Yarmouth on a positive, proactive trajectory.

Gay Peterson

North Yarmouth