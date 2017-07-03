Letter: Legislators deserve thanks for RCV stand

I am writing to thank state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, and Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, for their support of ranked-choice voting in this legislative session.

Breen was a leader in the Senate, sponsoring the bill that would have amended the state Constitution and led to full implementation of the voter-approved initiative. Though this bill failed to get the needed two-thirds vote, it was an important step in the process and was key to a subsequent House vote supporting constitutional compliance and immediate implementation of RCV for the seven primary and federal elections that the law was intended to cover in the 2018 election cycle.

The result of the failure of the two houses to agree means RCV will be implemented in full, although the Legislature may address this again. This is an important start for an approach that holds great promise to make our elections more fair. RCV will also likely return elections to the kind of civility Mainers have come to expect from our political candidates.

Breen and Denno stood firmly on the side of political reform that will make a positive difference.

Ronald M. Bancroft

Cumberland