Letter: LaCasse will bring needed skill to Portland council

It’s time to stop the petty bickering in Portland City Hall and get down to business. That’s why I’m supporting Bree LaCasse for City Council.

Bree understands the challenges and opportunities facing our city and has proven the ability to meet them head on.

Remember a few years ago when the city was so divided over Congress Square Park? Bree provided the vision and action to save and revitalize the park. Now, almost everyone in the city agrees that selling the park would have been a mistake.

To make Congress Square Park the success it is today, Bree had to gain the trust of everyone in the city from business leaders to the homeless. We sure could use some of that coalition-building skill in City Hall right now.

Tracie J. Reed

Portland