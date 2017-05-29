Letter: Kew cares about, will work for Yarmouth

I trust Tim Shannon to do the right thing for Yarmouth. On the first day I moved to Yarmouth, I met Tim, his wife Cam, and his kids at a town soccer clinic. Right away, I was struck by how passionate they were about preserving everything that is great about Yarmouth. I’ve learned that Tim cares about helping the most vulnerable members of our community. When Tim advocates for Yarmouth schools, he is very much concerned with lifting up those kids of the least means. When Tim advocates for seniors, he is concerned with helping those on fixed incomes manage rising property taxes. Tim has a good heart. He listens. He cares. He works hard. He does everything he can to help others. He’s the kind of guy we need on our Town Council.

Jeff Kew

Yarmouth