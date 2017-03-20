Letter: Inevitably, Trump will be held accountable

Edgar Allen Beem’s piece about the shenanigans of the Trump administration and Russia (“The Universal Notebook: Can we survive Russian Roulette?”) provided more information in a short space than I’d read elsewhere. It was enlightening, informative and anger-producing. The tone of the article was not optimistic.

It is, of course, difficult to be optimistic and has been since the monstrous know-nothing took office. It’s important to remember, however, that he’s been in office less than two months, though it seems like two years.

I was slightly heartened by an op-ed piece in The New York Times on March 15. The writer, Jack Goldsmith, was an assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration and knows both the inner workings of government and what is in place to ferret out what happened between the Trump operatives and the Russians at and before the last election.

Goldsmith is confident that these various “actors and institutions” are holding the Trump people to account and that the process is very slow. For those of us old enough to remember Watergate, it seemed to take forever to get rid of Nixon – but it happened. As Goldsmith states in the last sentence of his article, “plodding justice is our best chance for a legitimate resolution to this mess.”

Barbara Doughty

Portland