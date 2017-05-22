Letter: If you care for Yarmouth, vote for Humphrey

I choose Yarmouth when a friend who grew up here convinced me what a wonderful place it would be for my daughters. It is the most caring, community-oriented place I’ve ever lived. April Humphrey is the epitome of someone who will keep it that way. In her career, she worked for poor families to get state aid for education. She co-leads Mainers for Accountable Leadership to mobilize affordable health care and protect civil rights. She moved me to tears when she described how the presidential election hit her. She knows Yarmouth needs guidance for its future as tax revenues decline from the power plant. In moving here, I wanted to be involved in a way I never have before. Voting for April for town councilor is one way I can keep Yarmouth the place everyone dreams of living in.

Jocelyn Grega

Yarmouth