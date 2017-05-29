Letter: Humphrey's leadership needed in Yarmouth

I met April Humphrey at the Yarmouth Huddle, a group that evolved out of the Women’s March. I am supporting her for Town Council because she will bring people together and build bridges in our community. April’s leadership style is collaborative. This is the type of leadership we need as we navigate the new Character-Based Development Code in Yarmouth.

April supports strong public engagement in the policy development process and is encouraging residents to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns. April is committed to making sure the final plan represents the values and interests of Yarmouth’s residents and businesses. From our walkable, pedestrian-friendly village to our more rural areas that include open space, it is critical that the final code work for all parts of Yarmouth. April is the type of leader who will bring people together to find solutions that will work for our whole town.

Erica Rafford-Noyes

Yarmouth