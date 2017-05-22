Letter: Humphrey will help sustain Yarmouth schools

As a resident of Yarmouth, I am surprised by how few women are members of our Town Council. When I heard about April Humphrey’s candidacy, I was pleased to see that her areas of concern are similar to mine, and to many other families in Yarmouth. As a parent, April supports a healthy budget for Yarmouth schools. Larger class sizes and overcrowding are evidence that the current school budget is inadequate. April’s work in education advocacy and education funding formulas will allow her to help move Yarmouth forward to a place of sustainably strong schools. April’s Maine roots and personal background give her a real understanding of the economic realities of Yarmouth residents who live on lower or fixed incomes. April Humphrey is an excellent listener, with a strong, quiet presence, I am confident she will listen to Yarmouth residents and do what is best for the town.

Meghan Casey

Yarmouth