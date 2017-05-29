Letter: Humphrey will bring 'energy' to Yarmouth

I endorse April Humphrey for Yarmouth Town Council because April shares my commitment to renewable energy. Maine needs good, high-paying jobs. Renewable energy is a growing industry in Maine and many of the jobs this industry creates are good, local jobs with decent wages and opportunities for advancement. The solar workforce grew 73 percent in 2015-2016 and now employs over 500 people in Maine. Renewables like solar help us become more energy independent and reduce carbon emissions. These are issues I care about deeply, and I was pleased to discover that April shares my concerns about energy. She would like to find ways to advance renewable energy in Yarmouth. The great news about this is that it would not only create jobs and help the environment, but also save people money. I am excited to see what kinds of renewable energy plans April puts forward on the Town Council.

Elizabeth Pratt

Yarmouth