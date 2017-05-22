Letter: Humphrey will advocate for Yarmouth schools

April Humphrey is the best choice for Yarmouth Town Council. April is a lifelong advocate for public education. As a child, April grew up in poverty, and Maine public schools enabled her to break the cycle of poverty. She now works to ensure other Maine students have that opportunity. As an education policy expert, April understands the critical role class size and teacher quality play in helping children achieve. As a staunch supporter of our Yarmouth teachers, April spoke out against the Town Council’s decision this year to reverse Yarmouth’s long-standing policy of allowing non-resident teachers to enroll their children in our schools. Yarmouth is now less competitive to our neighboring districts to retain the strongest teachers. I am proudly voting for April; I trust she will promote policies that help us attract the best faculty and will address increasing class sizes in Yarmouth.

Amie Moore

Yarmouth