Letter: Humphrey cares about Yarmouth's environment

I support April Humphrey for Yarmouth Town Council because April brings people together to find solutions. As someone who cares strongly about the environment and climate change, I was excited to hear April’s ideas for promoting renewable energy and improving recycling. Renewable energy and recycling not only help the earth, they save us money. April is committed to protecting Yarmouth’s open space. With our coastline, creeks, and Royal River, Yarmouth has many precious natural areas that provide habitats for a wide variety of species. April will support the kind of forward thinking policies that will protect Yarmouth’s open spaces and natural areas. Her commitment to improving recycling in town will reduce landfill waste and save the town money. Her ideas for promoting renewable energy growth in town will help grow our local economy and move us toward an energy independent future. She has my vote on June 13.

Art Bell

Yarmouth