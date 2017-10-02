Letter: Hayes belongs on the Scarborough Town Council

Re-elect Peter Hayes to the Scarborough Town Council. Peter will continue to strive for the best welfare for all citizens in Scarborough. Things you should know about Peter: He is married and has a son at Scarborough High School, is a graduate of Bowdoin College and retired from Hannaford Bros. He has invaluable experience in the business world and applies it wisely. He is always courteous with the public and other councilors. His attributes go on an on and his common-sense attitude with issues is an asset to the town. He has been active with the Senior Activity Board and the Finance Committee. Don’ let Peter Hayes get away; re-elect him to the Town Council.

Millard Hanson

Scarborough