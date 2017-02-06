Letter: Hate has replaced Republican sensibility

I liked Edgar Allen Beem’s column in praise of Republicans past. I, too, have good memories of the Republican Party before they chose to ally themselves with fundamentalist religious conservatives.

There was one memorable day when I sat in the New York State Assembly in Albany, New York, as members voted on a bill to allow abortion.

It was 1970 when abortion was illegal. Pregnant women who were desperate had been forced to risk their lives and seek back-alley abortions. Women were dying; so many died, families left without a mother.

The vote was close. It was the Republican votes that made abortion legal. Women then had a choice. Their lives were saved.

The abortion battle continues. Hate for abortion has clouded our love and compassion for a person who has an unintended pregnancy. How sad.

Gene Proctor

West Bath