Letter: Harness racing is poor excuse for casino

There is no provision in state ballot Question 1, the proposed “Act to Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County,” to fund retirement homes for harness racing horses at the end of their careers. Classified as livestock by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, horses used in harness racing often wind up on the auction block, where they are sold to pull carriages in Amish villages or shipped to slaughterhouses.

According to an article that appeared in the Bangor Daily News on July 13, revenue from harness racing in Bangor is declining. Harness racing and horse racing as dying industries, much like greyhound racing, are kept alive by state-mandated taxpayer subsidies from the proceeds of slot machines and casinos. Vote no on Question 1.

Val Philbrick

Scarborough