Letter: Fort William Park Foundation says thanks

The Fort Williams Park Foundation was thrilled with the response to our call for volunteers to band trees against winter moth in Fort Williams Park on Nov. 11. Over 50 people came out on a very cold day to help protect the park’s trees and to learn how to protect their own.

Thank you to all who participated, to the town of Cape Elizabeth for their support, and to the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust for their collaboration. This was a great example of our community banding together (forgive the pun) to protect our trees. We will band the trees again next year and plan to spray them with horticultural oil in the spring as a followup. Together we can make an impact.

The Fort Williams Park Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that is dedicated to preserving the horticultural and historic resources of Fort Williams Park. We work to make the visitor experience in the Park ever better.

Lynn Shaffer, president

Fort Williams Park Foundation

Cape Elizabeth