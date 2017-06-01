Letter: Former Yarmouth rep endorses Shannon

Something I learned as a state representative for Yarmouth is that it takes a blend of passion, intellect, character, and people skills to get things done. Tim Shannon has all of those things. Tim is wonderful at engaging with people from all walks and working hard to bring consensus to issues that are important to the people of Yarmouth. When he and his wife, Cam, started the “Yes for Yarmouth” campaign last year, I was impressed at how he brought together so many people – young and old – to support education. I know he’ll bring that same energy to every issue in Yarmouth. He’s a strong environmentalist. He’s a strong supporter of seniors. He is a wonderful guy and a great dad. I strongly endorse him for Town Council.

Melissa Walsh Innes

Yarmouth