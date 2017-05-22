Letter: Former Yarmouth councilor backs Small

As a former Yarmouth town councilor, I am thrilled to see so many candidates running for Town Council this year.

I would ask you to consider the many qualifications of candidate Peter Small. As president of Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, it has been my pleasure to work with Peter on this board. He is a consensus builder, who listens with an open (and very sharp) mind. He has proved his dedication to Yarmouth with his work at YCAN, the Compassionate Housing Initiative, the Yarmouth Food Pantry and the steering committee for the Yarmouth Community Center. Peter’s strength is to ask the important question(s) and present a thorough analysis of the issue and its solution. He is very much a problem solver, eager to work with others to make it happen.

Leslie Hyde

Yarmouth