Letter: Falmouth students shouldn't do commercials

I was alarmed to learn in The Forecaster that the Falmouth schools had once again supplied studetns to shill for a commercial enterprise (“Falmouth students have a ‘Maine adventure’ in Renys commercial”). Even if the children’s parents approved, it is wrong for the school to facilitate and encourage the exploitation of students as advertisers. What will happen when other businesses come calling? Why is Reny’s privileged over Marden’s, or Wal-Mart, or Big Al’s? My tax dollars are for education, not for promoting private enterprise and choosing one entity over another.

The schools should maintain a bright line between public and private.

Frank Carner

Falmouth