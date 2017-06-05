Letter: Falmouth students are vital to the community

As we go to the voting booth to look for leaders, we should remember the upcoming leaders found in our schools. At the end of April, led by the compassion and hard work of senior Sara Topalovic, a special “Soup Bowl” charity event was held at OceanView that raised over $2,000 for the Falmouth Food Pantry and the Locker Project.

This event was more than a fundraiser. It was the joining of hearts and hands to benefit those in need. Students in elementary through high school created and donated 193 ceramic bowls, 40 high school students provided the labor and beautiful music as well as enthusiasm and smiles, bread came from Standard Baking and the delicious soup was donated by OceanView. A true coming together of generous partners.

As all the graduations and school celebrations begin, let’s remember how much our young people contribute to our community.

Dorothy Blanchette

Falmouth Food Pantry