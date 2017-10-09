Letter: Falmouth must tighten density restrictions

I am an abutter to the proposed Tuscan Way subdivision in Falmouth. I live on a lot of approximately 40,000 square feet, or about 1 acre. Last year the Town Council revised the lot size requirements to allow for more density. Now, in some areas, 10,000 square feet is allowed for a single-family home. I am not fond of this density, but I can live with it. What really causes a monumental problem is that only 5,000 square feet are required for a duplex. This means that a 10,000-square-foot lot can contain two duplexes. That amounts to 16 housing units on 40,000 square feet. Picture 16 homes on one acre. This is why we are demanding that the council reconsider the density requirements and make it retroactive.

This affects all residents. This ordinance will allow almost anyone to subdivide a residential lot and add a duplex next door to you. This will change the character of numerous neighborhoods and is why all residents should let the council know that this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Your neighborhood could be next. Help us correct this mistake.

Roland Morin

Falmouth