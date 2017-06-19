Letter: Falmouth Lions Club deserves thanks

The Falmouth Lions Club walks the talk of its mission to address needs through community involvement. Their yearly auction is a stellar event, but it’s the quiet things that make such a difference in our community.

Our family was the beneficiary of such caring when several members swooped in to deal with a couple of large oak trees that had fallen. A recent illness had afforded us little time for extra activities beyond what was required with usual spring clean-up.

Armed with chainsaws, splitters, mauls, muscle, laughter and camaraderie, they spent a morning making short work of the mess, including stacking. Our gratitude goes out to Emery Pelletier, Tony Hayes, Bill Bennett, Paul Dana, Jim Mullin, Marcus Terrian, Molly Bennett and Sean Adamson.

We applaud the Falmouth Lions Club. How fortunate we are to have them; it will be our pleasure to pay it forward.

Julie Motherwell

Falmouth