Letter: Falmouth library has earned your donation

Strong libraries foster healthy communities. The new Falmouth Memorial Library, which begins construction in the spring, will have the ability to fully implement its Family Place Libraries program, hold space for our teens, expand programming offerings, give civic groups a place to meet, engage, and create, and provide access to computers and Wi-Fi. This is all in addition to the beloved traditional role of a library – bring on the books.

The library’s all-volunteer fundraising committee has tirelessly organized community celebrations, hosted fundraisers, made personal appeals, and reached out to the local business community. The community and our schools have responded, volunteering time, knitted hats, homemade gift baskets, and monetary donations, raising an incredible $2.1 million. This is the home stretch and a remaining $720,000 is needed to match bond money and fully fund this project.

The many residents who leaned on the Falmouth Memorial Library during this past storm can attest to the willingness of the library’s staff to jump in and help out. Now it is our turn. This year, please consider making a donation of any size to FML. Closing this funding gap will make a difference for your library and community.

Anne Nanovic

Falmouth