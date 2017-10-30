Letter: Falmouth contract zone far from a done deal

Reports about the review of the Homestead Acres contract zone proposal in Falmouth have led many to believe the project has received approvals. Only the Falmouth Town Council may approve a contract zone and no committee, board, or the council has approved this or any other contract zone.

The Planning Board held a preliminary site plan review and offered a positive recommendation, but with significant concerns itemized for the council’s consideration. In keeping with ordinance requirements, the Community Development Committee reviewed the proposal to determine consistency with certain policies and issued a report of findings. No other groups have been asked to review or weigh in on this proposal.

The Homestead Acres contract zone proposal was recently presented to the council and residents have shared their thoughts. The next step is a workshop where councilors will discuss the requested exemptions from the zoning ordinance and weigh these against any public benefit.

The council is only beginning its consideration of the proposal. Prior to any vote, a public hearing will be held. I encourage residents to become informed and share their thoughts with the council as the Homestead Acres proposal moves through this process.

Town Councilor Karen Farber

Falmouth