Letter: Everyone wins when health care is accessible

Regarding John Balentine’s opinion that health care is not a right, I am unable to afford health insurance so I have decided to wear a Medical ID bracelet that states “Wearer does NOT have health insurance.” That way, if a drunk driver injures me in an auto accident the EMTs will know to just leave me by the side of the road. Of course Medcu and the Police are now “out-of-pocket” just because they showed up so, they should bill me for services rendered.

Yes, I am being facetious. But think about this, society financially benefits in numerous ways when everybody has access to health care that covers emergency, acute, chronic and preventative care.

Stephen Perazone

Portland