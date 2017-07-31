Letter: End neglect of Portland schools

Progressive Portland is proud to publicly support Protect Our Neighborhood Schools in urging voters to pass the bond to fix all four of the city’s crumbling elementary schools. We support this effort because our community has asked us to do so, and because it is the right thing to do.

We’ve been blown away by the hundreds of Portlanders who are mobilizing to make sure all of the city’s school-age children have safe, accessible buildings in which to learn.

For too long, Portland’s great teachers have had to do their work in buildings where neglect has become an active distraction.

For too long, Portland’s amazing kids have had to learn in places that don’t reflect how important they are to the city’s future – buildings that get in the way of basic activities like getting to class, using the bathroom, or hearing the teacher.

We support a city where families and children can build productive, satisfying lives – a community where everyone can learn and contribute. We invite you to join us.

Patricia Washburn, treasurer

Progressive Portland