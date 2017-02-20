Letter: Elect Shellinglaw to Harpswell board

Ellen Shellinglaw will have my vote for the open seat on the Harpswell Board of Selectman.

Ellen is experienced. She has served with distinction on three town committees: the Budget Committee, the Town Lands Committee, and the Board of Appeals. From her work on these committees Ellen has developed a deep understanding of the needs of Harpswell and is determined to keep our taxes low without jeopardizing necessary services.

She is committed to improving services for the residents of our community through her volunteer activities. Ellen is a member of the Board of Harpswell Aging at Home and Cundy’s Harbor Library.

Ellen is also a problem-solver and a consensus-builder. She is a thoughtful listener, and a hard worker. These skills and her leadership experience will be an important addition to the Board of Selectman.

That is why she has earned my vote.

Jerry Klepner

Harpswell