Letter: Dowling for City Council in South Portland

Adrian Dowling is hard working and knowledgeable about issues concerning the future of South Portland. He grew up in a family that cared about the needs of others, which has shaped his contributions to our city.

During the 11 years he has lived in South Portland, he has volunteered on numerous committees. He helped establish the Neighborhood Resource Hub, which assists vulnerable families in the West End. He has a special interest in making our city government more inclusive and accessible for residents with disabilities. As a member of the Comprehensive Plan and Affordable Housing committees, he advocated for reasonable and responsible protections for our most vulnerable homeowners and renters.

Whatever lies ahead of us as a city, Adrian will work his hardest to find progressive solutions that will move us forward, for the betterment of all. We will be lucky to have him on the City Council.

Rachel Burger

South Portland