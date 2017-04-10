Home / Opinion / Letter: Don't scapegoat the Electoral College

Letter: Don't scapegoat the Electoral College

By on April 10, 2017
Edgar Allen Beem argued for eliminating the Electoral College because “it takes the election out of the hands of the American people and gives it to the states.”

The Federalist Papers state the purpose of the Electoral College, part of the original compromise between the large and small states, “is to offer as little opportunity as possible to tumult and disorder. … The intermediate body of electors whose temporary and sole purpose is making the appointment… (with) the promise of an effective security against mischief.”

The Electoral College effectively acts as a buffer against individuals, in a state or group of states, inflating the vote margin in their states(s) to capture the presidency for their favored candidate. No matter how large the margin created, their efforts only impact their state(s). I favor retention of the Electoral College as a protective buffer.

As Beem contends, the Electoral College inflates slightly the power of the individual’s vote in states with small populations, but the impact is not so great as to warrant doing away with this protective buffer.

The other points raised in Beems’s column – restoring the Fairness Doctrine, overturning Citizens United, restricting voter suppression activities in those states where the poor, elderly, and minorities are confronted by restrictions designed to reduce their ability to vote – are valid complaints.

Stan Baron
Portland

    Thank you for the thoughtful response. I guess my argument would be that the Electoral College has now failed twice to deliver us from the tumult of an unqualified president two the majority of Americans did not want. It has outlived its usefulness.

  • FreelancePhilosopher

    I think the Electoral College does still have a place in our process, but more states need to follow the example of Maine and Nebraska, and allow their electors to better represent the entire population while still providing the protections intended by the framers.

    As for the Fairness Doctrine… to be blunt, what’s the average age of a cable news viewer, 68? This is the era of the Internet, where we all have unprecedented access to knowledge and opinions. Even if it had never been abolished, the Fairness Doctrine would have been obsolete by the end of the 90’s. Better to focus on preserving fairness in internet access than to worry about what percentage of airtime plays your tune.