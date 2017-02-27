Letter: Don't let LePage penalize state employees

As the Legislature considers the budget proposed by Gov. Paul LePage, once again Maine’s teachers and public employees are among the taxpayers designated to bear the cuts needed to offset the deficit that would result from decreases in the income tax rate for high-income earners. The issue is the cost-of-living increase, which is well below inflation and not always granted.

The governor pretends concern for elderly residents in his speeches and radio comments, but apparently this does not extend to the dedicated teachers who educate our children or the state employees who enforce our laws, renew our drivers licenses, and tend our sick, among many other indispensable services.

I am a retired teacher/librarian and my husband is a retired administrative employee. We are much encouraged by Yarmouth’s “Aging in Place” program. We would like to do just that.

Our state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, is opposed to penalizing state employees and this provision of the governor’s budget. Let her know that you support her.

Barbara Smith

Yarmouth