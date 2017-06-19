Letter: Don't let legislators kill ranked-choice voting

The decision by Mainers to implement ranked-choice voting received 388,000 votes, the second-largest referendum vote in Maine’s history. The message to state legislators is clear: We are fed up with government gridlock. RCV was supported because it is a more accurate reflection of voter support, second-choice votes are part of the process, third-party candidates have a realistic shot, and because there is clear incentive to campaign without demonizing opponents.

Why not honor the will of Maine voters and apply RCV to primary and local elections, where it can be immediately implemented, and seriously look into an amendment to the state Constitution? I’ll answer my own question: because vested political entities feel threatened by elections that encourage substance over bullying tactics. I urge RCV supporters to connect with your legislators to express support for full implementation of ranked-choice voting in 2018.

Kymberly Dakin

Yarmouth