Letter: Don't legislate compliance with immigration laws

I write to support the views expressed last week by Sally Regan. She eloquently made the case against LD 366, “An Act to Ensure Compliance with Federal Immigration Law by State and Local Government Entities.” This bill will damage our the community. Although President Trump declared during his campaign that undocumented immigrants would only be deported if they had committed serious crimes, immigrants who have committed no crime are now being seized.

In our area, ICE officers recently picked up and put in the Cumberland County Jail a man who has lived in the U.S. for 20 years and is married to a U.S. citizen.

Another person picked up by ICE has now been moved out of the Cumberland County Jail and disappeared from sight. Is this what we want for our community?

LD 366 would only make things worse by forcing police officers to act as immigration agents and punishing towns that don’t comply by cutting all state funding. Please contact your state legislators to vote against the bill.

Cristina Malcolmson

Portland