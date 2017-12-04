Letter: Collins should lose votes for her tax vote

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins voted for a tax plan that will increase the wealth of corporations and the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the rest of us. Over time, this plan will actually raise taxes on most of us, not lower them. It will also add over $1 trillion to the national debt and raise the cost of health insurance by taking away the requirement to buy it. Many more Mainers will try to get by without insurance. This leaves the rest of us with their costs when they have an accident or develop a serious illness.

Economists have pointed out that the only way to pay for the massive giveaway tax plan will be to cut social programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. When the time comes to cut these programs that are so important so many of us, how will Collins vote then?

We do have a solution. When Collins runs for re-election, we can vote her out of office and make sure no other Republican fills her shoes. The Republicans have lost all sense of fiscal responsibility, accountability, and fairness.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick